Mary Jane Riffel
Milwaukee - (nee Bruno) 97 years old, survived by her son, Richard (Rick), Daughter-in-Law, Patricia (Pati), and Sister, Louise Doria, Brother-in-Law, Carl Jennaro, and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her husband Tony Riffel, Sister, Roz Jennaro, and Brother, Jack Bruno.
Mary Jane was one of the women pioneers in the commercial and residential real estate business. She not only owned and managed her own real estate office, but created and operated the highly regarded Milwaukee School of Real Estate for nearly 40 years. Mary Jane also authored a "How-to" book on real estate sales titled How to Combine Creative Thinking to Make Big Money in Real Estate, published by Prentice Hall. She was a member of the Milwaukee Board of Realtors, as well as President of Home Show and Women's Council.
Visitation MONDAY, March 16, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 3635 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue, St. Francis WI 53235. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to this church in Mary Jane's name. Thank you.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020