Mrs. Mary Jane Voeltner, 97, of Winston-Salem, NC and Parker, CO died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at The Denver Hospice Inpatient Care Center. She was born November 15, 1922, in Milwaukee, WI to Arthur Griep and Marie Novesky Griep. Mrs. Voeltner was first violin for the Milwaukee High School Symphony. Her hobbies included baseball, football, and golf. She loved reading and playing cribbage and was a life-long Green Bay Packers fan. Survivors include daughter, Janis Kruse and husband Bernie of Parker, CO; son, Glenn Voeltner and husband Kirk Buffington of Fort Lauderdale, FL; four grandchildren, Rob Wessel, Sherri Oakes and husband Steve, Mike Kruse and wife Julie, Jeff Kruse and husband Andrew Chang; and five great-grandchildren, Culley and Cody Oakes and Madison, Hudson and Ashland Kruse, and nephew, Bill Voeltner. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. Friday [December 27] until 12 noon at Vogler & Sons Funeral Home in Clemmons, NC. Burial will follow at Crestview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Denver Hospice Inpatient Care Center, or a .



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
