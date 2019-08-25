|
Webb, Mary Jane Of Brookfield, Age 96 years. Passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James B. Webb. Dear mother of Dennis J. (Sue) Webb and Karen J. (Tom) Schwartz. Grandmother of Amanda (Andy) Janosik and Kelly Schwartz. Great grandmother of Evelyn and Lyla. Also survived by her loving nieces, nephews, their families, neighbors, and friends. Her trademark was her positive attitude. After moving to Brookfield, Mom enjoyed working outdoors in the garden and orchards with her family. The harvest would always be put to good use and everyone would enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables and great canned goods and pies. She served for a number of years as an enthusiastic employee in the accounting department of Milwaukee Tool. The family wishes to thank everyone at Laurel Oaks Senior Community for their loving care over the past year and one half. Mom loved it there. We are also grateful to VITAS Healthcare for their assistance during Mom's final days. A gathering of family and friends will be held August 29 at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM followed by a brief memorial service. Interment will follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please donate to a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019