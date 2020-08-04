1/
Mary Jane "Mj" West
Mary Jane "MJ" West

Brookfield - Born to Eternal Life on August 1, 2020, age 65. Preceded in death by her parents Mary F. Jennaro and Ralph A. West. Loving sister of Richard West. Cherished aunt of Marissa West and Ricky West. Dear niece of Arlene Jennaro and Ronald Wierzbinski. Mary Jane is survived many cousins, other relatives and many good and dear friends.

MJ worked ten years at KeyImpact Sales and Systems as an operations specialist.

MJ was an excellent cook. She had a love of preparing and sharing meals with her family and friends.

Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Thursday, August 6 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12130 W. Center St., Wauwatosa on Thursday, August 7 at 11:00 AM. Procession to Holy Cross Cemetery for committal prayers and entombment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of choice are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
