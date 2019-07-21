|
|
White, Mary Jane (nee Weske), 71, of Milwaukee, WI, passed away from a long illness on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at home in the Bayview neighborhood. She was born in Milwaukee and spent her entire life working in and growing a family in the Milwaukee area. Her last employment was with the Northwest Mutual Life Insurance Co. as an underwriter. She enjoyed reading, cooking and baking, the arts, and traveling in search of antiques at various shows. Mary graduated from Concordia University, WI. Mary is survived by her devoted and loving husband Dennis D. White, they were married June 17, 1995, her sons John Champion of Milwaukee, Joe (Sasha) Champion of Sausalito, CA, grandchildren Riley Champion, Breydon Champion, Jordyn Champion, great granddaughter Lillie, brother Chuck (Katy) Weske, sister Barbara Fenninger, niece and nephews and her faithful dog Oscar. Also, a brother-in-law Ronald D. White, Rochester, NY and a nephew Joshua E. White, Cleveland, OH. Mary was preceded in death by her father Herbert and mother Rosella (Sally) Weske. Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home WEDNESDAY, July 24, 2019 from 12:00 P.M.-2:00 P.M. Memorial Services at 2:00 P.M. Private inurnment will take place in Kewaskum, Wisconsin at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019