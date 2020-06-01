Mary Jean Clark
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jean Clark

Caledonia - Passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the age of 66. Loving wife of Charles "Chuck" Clark for 44 years. Cherished mother of Burton "BJ" Clark. Dear sister of Diane Hopp (Dennis Dekeyser). Sister-in-law of Robert (Cindy) Clark, Daniel (Karen) Clark, Joan Clark, and James (the late Catherine) Trottier. Loving aunt of Tiffany Hopp, Michelle (Mark) Wisniewski, Matthew Clark, Michael (Nicole) Clark, Brian Clark, Holly Clark, and Phillip Trottier. Loving great-aunt of Jordan Clark, Alana, Emily, and Tyler Wisniewski. Bestfriend of Sue Steinhauer. Further survived by many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Mary was an avid writer and loved horses.

Due to the pandemic restrictions at this time a memorial gathering for Mary will take place at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved