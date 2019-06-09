Resources
Price, Mary Jean (Nee Gutowski) Joined loved members of her family in Heaven on June 1, 2019 at the age of 61. Preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Geraldine Gutowski and brother Mick. Beloved sister of Virginia (Ralph) Kotowski, John (Valetta) Gutowski and the late Michael (Rita) Gutowski. Dear Aunt of Lesley Alaniz, Daniel (Ellen) Kotowski, Michele (Terry) Schmid, Patrick Kotowski, Shannon (Cary) Michaeu, Nicholas Gutowski, Jennifer (Charles) Ruhland, and Jeffrey Gutowski. Also survived by great nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Retired employee of Pulaski High School and longtime employee of Hank's Tavern. Mary Jean was a graduate of UW-Whitewater. She will truly be missed. Private Services will be held.


Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
