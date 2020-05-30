Mary Jeane BowenWauwatosa - Mary Jeanne Bowen, 88, of Wauwatosa died peacefully on May 27th at St. Camillus. Mary Jeanne was a native of Milwaukeean having grown up in Merrill Park and then Washington Heights before moving to Wauwatosa and spending her final years at St. Camillus.Mary Jeanne graduated from St. Rose grade school, Cathedral High School and Marquette University. She earned a degree in dental hygiene at Marquette University in 1950 worked for a few years and returned to Marquette for a BA in English graduating in 1964. She spent her junior year studying in Ireland at the University College Dublin. Her correspondence during that year with her Marquette Advisor, Father Virgil Blum, is contained in the archives at Marquette library.Mary Jeanne worked for Milwaukee Health Department for a number of years before becoming an instructor of dental hygiene at Madison Area Technical College for 24 years until her retirement in 1999. This Milwaukee native did not turn her allegiance to Madison, she commuted daily from Milwaukee to Madison by bus or van pool for most of her years while teaching at MATC.Mary Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mary (Wightman), and her brothers George, James and Michael. She is survived by her brother Richard (Eileen) of Dublin Ireland and Nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews in Ireland, Chicago and California.Due to current events a private Funeral Mass will be held for Mary at the Sacred Heart Church followed by a private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.