Inda, Mary Jeanne (Nee Schmid) Passed peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 age 85 years. Loving mother of William Jr., Kathryn, Karen (Dan), Julie (Pat), Maggi (Jeff) and Paula (Jeff). Proud nana of Jay, Annika, Justin and Zack. Dear sister of David (Sandy) and sister-in-law of Marilyn. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, July 24 at ST. EUGENE CONGREGATION, 7600 N. Port Washington Road in Fox Point for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Private interment Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019