Services
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
(414) 321-7440
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. EUGENE CONGREGATION
7600 N. Port Washington Road
Fox Point, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Inda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jeanne Inda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jeanne Inda Notice
Inda, Mary Jeanne (Nee Schmid) Passed peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 age 85 years. Loving mother of William Jr., Kathryn, Karen (Dan), Julie (Pat), Maggi (Jeff) and Paula (Jeff). Proud nana of Jay, Annika, Justin and Zack. Dear sister of David (Sandy) and sister-in-law of Marilyn. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, July 24 at ST. EUGENE CONGREGATION, 7600 N. Port Washington Road in Fox Point for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Private interment Holy Trinity Cemetery.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline