Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Church
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo Church

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary Jo Church Notice
Church, Mary Jo Age 75. Passed away peacefully on February 28th. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Helen Church and brothers Darrell and David. Survived by her brothers Douglas (Jodi), Danny, and Dale, sister Trudy Church, and sister-in-law Ernny Church. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday March 8th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners 53130, from 4 to 6pm followed by a memorial service at 6pm. Memorials made in her name to () are appreciated. See www.hartsonfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now