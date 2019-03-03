|
Church, Mary Jo Age 75. Passed away peacefully on February 28th. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Helen Church and brothers Darrell and David. Survived by her brothers Douglas (Jodi), Danny, and Dale, sister Trudy Church, and sister-in-law Ernny Church. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday March 8th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners 53130, from 4 to 6pm followed by a memorial service at 6pm. Memorials made in her name to () are appreciated. See www.hartsonfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019