Mary Jo LaMalfa(nee Hildebrand) Passed away June 9, 2020 after a long battle with COPD at the age of 59 years. Beloved wife of Robert LaMalfa. Dear sister-in-law of Roberta (Michael) Glomski and Thomas (the late Carol) LaMalfa. Sister of Ann Marie Willborn and John Hildebrand. Further survived by her loving and best friend Linley, dear friend Bill W., other relatives and friends.Preceded in death by her loving parents Eugene and Jeanne Hildebrand.Mary Jo grew up in Glendale, WI. She fulfilled her dream of becoming a teacher and retired from MPS after 31 years.Visitation Thursday, June 18 from 4:00 to 5:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 5:00 PM. Private Cremation to follow.