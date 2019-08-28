Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Stock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo Stock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jo Stock Notice
Stock, Mary Jo (Nee Squire) Passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, age 78 years. Loving wife of Tom of 58 years. Dear mother of Tracy (Jay) Rothman and Michael Stock. Proud grandmother of Samantha and Carter. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Mary Jo was an avid reader and lifelong learner who devoted a significant amount of her time to conservation efforts. As a part-time resident of Door County she spent much of her time enjoying the outdoors. Memorials to the Door County Land Trust, PO Box 65 Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235, or the , are appreciated. If you ever needed help or support in any way, nobody was a better friend than Mary Jo.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline