Stock, Mary Jo (Nee Squire) Passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, age 78 years. Loving wife of Tom of 58 years. Dear mother of Tracy (Jay) Rothman and Michael Stock. Proud grandmother of Samantha and Carter. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Mary Jo was an avid reader and lifelong learner who devoted a significant amount of her time to conservation efforts. As a part-time resident of Door County she spent much of her time enjoying the outdoors. Memorials to the Door County Land Trust, PO Box 65 Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235, or the , are appreciated. If you ever needed help or support in any way, nobody was a better friend than Mary Jo.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019