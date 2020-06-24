Mary Joan (Isermann) LudwigPassed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 in Madison, WI, in the presence of her children. Born in Kenosha, WI to the late Frank Isermann and Jane (O'Connor) Isermann, she was the youngest of three. Her older brothers, Neal and Don Isermann predeceased her. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late John J. Ludwig for over 50 years. She will always be remembered by her cherished children Peter (Marisa Brown) Ludwig, Joanne (James) Winkelman, John (Jeanne) Ludwig, Jane (Keith Gilkey) Ludwig, and grandchildren Eleanor and Jack Ludkey, Morgan and Conor Ludwig.Known as Joan, she graduated from Rosary College Class of '45 (now Dominican University), where she met many friends for life and appreciated the wonderful education she received. Joan married the love of her life John (Jack), May 28, 1949. They raised their family in West Allis and Brookfield, WI. Joan and Jack savored their many years as members of the Western Racquet Club where they both enjoyed playing tennis. Joan assisted her husband Jack with their business, Ludwig Advertising, until his death in 1995.Joan was a longtime member of League of Women Voters Wisconsin and she served the Christ Child Society Milwaukee Chapter for over 20 years.Joan transitioned from her home in Brookfield to the San Camillo apartments in Milwaukee where she lived, found new friends and enjoyed community for almost 10 years.The family would like to thank the staff at Oakwood Village East Rise and Agrace Hospice in Madison for the kind care they provided Joan, and for making her last months during the COVID-19 lockdown comfortable. Joan's four children cannot thank them enough.Memorials can be made in her name to the Christ Child Society Milwaukee Chapter whose mission it is to nurture the youth in the Greater Metropolitan Milwaukee Area, 4033 Good Hope Road, Milwaukee, WI 53209.A Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at a later date. If you wish to be notified of the date, please leave a message on the guestbook page.