Mary Joan "Joan" Volz
Muskego
Mary Joan "Joan" Volz, age 92, passed away on September 2, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison. She was born in Milwaukee on July 12, 1928, the third of six children of Edward and Marguerite (Van Laanen) LaBadie.
Joan attended grade school at St. Anthony of Padua and graduated from Milwaukee Pius High School in 1946. She married her high school sweetheart, Roman J. Volz, and their loving marriage lasted 55+ years until Roman's death in 2006. Family was the primary focus of their marriage. They also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, including Alaska and Europe and cruising the Caribbean with Joan's siblings.
Joan fulfilled her lifelong desire to become a beautician when she graduated from the Milwaukee Vocational School's cosmetology program in 1948. She began her career at "The Salon" within Boston Store in downtown Milwaukee. She later obtained a manager's license and worked in salons in the Milwaukee, Hales Corners, and Muskego areas. Joan enjoyed sharing her hair stylist skills with family, friends, and neighbors. After retiring from beauty work, she reinvented herself and became an Executive Secretary at L & L Lithography (later Marek Litho) in Hales Corners and Muskego for 10 years.
Joan was a strong, dignified, determined, and independent woman who treated others with respect. In addition to her career, she possessed a passion for family, friends, community, and her catholic faith. Throughout her life, she was actively involved in the activities of her three children, nine grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. Joan and Roman would travel hundreds of miles to attend and support them at sporting competitions, dance and music recitals, parades, birthday parties, and holiday celebrations. As a result, of this intense interest in her family, "Grandma Joan" became a dear, trusted friend and role-model for all family members.
Joan will be sadly missed by all who knew her, but especially by her three children, Dr. John E. (Barbara) Volz, Barbara J. (Dr. Jeffrey) Clark, and Jody (John) Hintz. She was an extra special grandmother to her nine grandchildren, Jonathon (Adriana) Volz, Erin (Rob) Hearn, Stacey (Tony) Lange, Dr. Tanner (Dr. Sarah) Clark, Matt (Christy) Hintz, Frazier (Dr. Rebecca Wyland), MacKenzie (Clint) Seltzner, Nick (Courtnee) Volz, and Dr. Ben (Alison) Volz. Joan was blessed with 22 great-grandchildren and thoroughly enjoyed their presence in her life: Ashlee, Collin, Yahir, and Emmanuel Volz; Tianna (Andris), Valarie, and Finn Hearn; MaKayla and Nathan Lange; Drew, Luke and Jake Clark; Landon, Madyson, Cooper and Logan Hintz; Kaelum Clark; Romie and Nolan Seltzner; Violet (Volz) Bannon; Theodora (and soon to be born twins!) Volz.
Joan is survived by her sister, Margie Burtch; sister-in-law, Janet Mason; brother-in-law, Howard (Margaret) Volz; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roman; parents, Edward and Marguerite LaBadie; her husband's parents, Roman Sr. and Agnes Volz; brothers and their spouses, Ed (Carole) LaBadie, William (Ruth) LaBadie, Paul (Pat) LaBadie, and infant sister, Patsy; in-laws Bill (Ann) Volz, George Mason, and Walter Burtch.
Joan's family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison for their outstanding care and support. Also, a big "Thank You and Goodbye" to her many friends at the Steepleview Senior Living Apartments in Muskego and a special thanks to Geri Murtaugh, her caregiver during Joan's last months at Steepleview.
Joan was a kind and gentle lady who consistently showed love and affection to her family, friends, and neighbors. Due to CoVid-19, a "Celebration of Joan's Life" will be conducted at a later date. Private Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and gifts, please consider making a donation in Joan's memory to Agrace HospiceCare (agrace.org/donate
).