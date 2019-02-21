Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Bohmann, R.S.M. , Sister Mary JoneIla Beloved Sister of Mercy for 68 years. Devoted daughter of the late Hildegard (nee Thielen) & Clarence Bohmann. Cherished sister of Agnes (Wayne) Clark, Tom (Toni) Bohmann, Jerry Bohmann, Barbara Adsit, Dan (Judie) Bohmann, &the late Joseph Bohmann & John Bohmann Loving aunt & great aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Saturday at Mercy Circle, 3659 W. 99" St. in Chicago from 9:00 am until 10:15 am with a Welcoming at 8:30 am. Mass of Christian burial Saturday at 10:30 am at Mercy Chapel, 3659 W. 99" St. in Chicago. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sisters of Mercy would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019
