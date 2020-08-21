Mary Josephine FotiMary Josephine Foti was born in Milwaukee on October 16, 1929 to Phillip and Gaetana Foti. She entered into Eternal Life on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Grafton. Mary will truly be missed by her sister-in-law Nancy (Domenic) Foti, her nephew Phillip (Pam) Foti and their daughters Laura and Elizabeth, nephew Michael (Maren) Foti and their sons Hunter and Joshua, nephew Anthony (Patty) Plicka, and her countless friends from "the old neighborhood," the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, and the Milwaukee Police Department.Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Gaetana Foti, niece Rosemary Foti, sister Rose Plicka, and brother Domenic Foti. Mary was the last-living "first generation" Foti.Mary was a true Eastsider and lived in her family home on Pearson Street for more than 80 years. Mary was a proud Sicilian-American and for many years stayed in contact with the family in Sicily. Mary worked as the church secretary at St. Rita's on the lower east side, and also was a dedicated public servant for the Milwaukee Police Department in the role of administrative assistant for over 40 years.Mary will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her Catholic faith, and her love for her family and friends. Although we will miss her here, we know that Mary, along with her sisters, brother, and parents are enjoying an amazing Sicilian dinner complete with frutti di mare, spiedini, homemade pasta and sauce, pizzelle, and homemade wine.The Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson Street, Milwaukee, at 6:00 PM. Masks are required.We would like to thank the teams at Willowbrook Place, Village Pointe Commons - The Creste, and Allay Home and Hospice for their care and support over the last years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Preservation Fund in honor of Mary.