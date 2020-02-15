|
|
Mary Joyce Mulroy
(nee Donnelly) Passed away on February 13, 2020, at the age of 76. Beloved wife of David Mulroy, PhD. Loving mother of Cecily (Ricardo) Fernandez and Travis Mulroy, PhD. Proud grandmother of Cassandra and Isabel Fernandez. Dear sister of John (Elizabeth), Nancy (Rick Leonard), Robert (Kathleen), Sheila (Rowland Hancock), and Patricia (Devah Defusco) Donnelly; sister-in-law of Tommy and Mary Ann Mulroy. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other loving relatives and friends.
Mary held a Master of Library Science degree and worked in a variety of capacities at UW-Milwaukee, starting in 1975. Most recently she served as Director of Grants and Special Projects, until her retirement in 2007. Mary loved being near the water, and especially loved sailing. She was a wonderful writer and loved playing Scrabble with family and friends. Above all, she had a wicked sense of humor that everyone will remember and was fiercely devoted to her family, especially her granddaughters.
Family will greet friends on Tuesday, February 18, from 1:00PM to 2:00PM, at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Dr., in Shorewood. A service celebrating Mary's life will take place at 2:00PM, with a reception immediately following. Memorials in Mary's name may be made to USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020