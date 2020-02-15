Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
For more information about
Mary Mulroy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mulroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Joyce Mulroy


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Joyce Mulroy Notice
Mary Joyce Mulroy

(nee Donnelly) Passed away on February 13, 2020, at the age of 76. Beloved wife of David Mulroy, PhD. Loving mother of Cecily (Ricardo) Fernandez and Travis Mulroy, PhD. Proud grandmother of Cassandra and Isabel Fernandez. Dear sister of John (Elizabeth), Nancy (Rick Leonard), Robert (Kathleen), Sheila (Rowland Hancock), and Patricia (Devah Defusco) Donnelly; sister-in-law of Tommy and Mary Ann Mulroy. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other loving relatives and friends.

Mary held a Master of Library Science degree and worked in a variety of capacities at UW-Milwaukee, starting in 1975. Most recently she served as Director of Grants and Special Projects, until her retirement in 2007. Mary loved being near the water, and especially loved sailing. She was a wonderful writer and loved playing Scrabble with family and friends. Above all, she had a wicked sense of humor that everyone will remember and was fiercely devoted to her family, especially her granddaughters.

Family will greet friends on Tuesday, February 18, from 1:00PM to 2:00PM, at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Dr., in Shorewood. A service celebrating Mary's life will take place at 2:00PM, with a reception immediately following. Memorials in Mary's name may be made to USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline