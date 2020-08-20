Mary Judith Stanczak(nee Mosconi) Found peace with the Lord surrounded by her children and grandchildren on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 95. Born in Montreal, WI on September 3, 1924.Preceded in death by her husband Joseph and son Timothy along with her sisters and brother.Beloved and loving mother to Patrick Stanczak, Gail (Tom) Gustafson and Mary Jo Greilich.Most loving and proud Grandmother (Nana) to Michael (Drew) Stanczak, Ali Gustafson, Carli Gustafson, Joey Greilich, Cody Greilich and Kendall Greilich.Mary was a devout Catholic and a founding member of St. Gregory the Great Church in Milwaukee. She was also a founding member of the Christian Women's Group. Mary had a beautiful smile and a contagious laugh and personality that made everyone love her.We would like to thank our family and friends for the support and love shown to our family and a thank you for the beautiful care our CNA's provided to our mother over the past year.Visitation Tuesday, August 25th at Heritage Funeral Home 6615 W. Oklahoma Avenue, Milwaukee from 9:30-11:00 followed by a mass at St. Gregory the Great at 11:30 and burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery 3801 W. Morgan Avenue.In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to St. Gregory the Great Church and St. Ben's Meal Program in Milwaukee in Mary's honor.Due to COVID restrictions, the family will hold a Celebration of Life gathering to celebrate Mary for family and dear friends at a later date.