Hirthe, Mary K. (Nee Janka) Passed away peacefully July 20, 2019 and joined husband Wallie, children Walter Jr, Tommy and Patty as well as her brother Fr. Al Janka S.J. She is survived by her brother Paul (Carolyn) Janka and cousin Katie Couture. Further survived by her loving children Dick (Mary Kay), Chris (Deb), Tim (Nicole), Peter (Linda) and Maggie (John) and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 9-11am Monday, July 29th at IMMACULATE CONCEPTION (1023 E Russell Ave, Milwaukee) with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am. Burial at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Mary was a lifelong member of the South Shore Yacht Club and a member of Immaculate Conception for 67 years. She also was a founding member of the Bay View Historical Society and an Officer of Wisconsin Marine Historical Society. Her love for others was always shown through her selfless actions such as being a volunteer RN at the Guest House of Milwaukee. Her life was truly dedicated to being of service of others.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019