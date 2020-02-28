|
|
Mary K. Martinez (Watson)
West Allis - Passed away Tuesday, February 25th, 2020. Mary was born August 25th, 1952 in Neenah, WI to John and Katherine Henkel. Mary is survived by Robert Watson, her loving partner of over 20 years. Loving mother of Stephanie Harris and Jesse Martinez. Loving step-mother of Sarah and Charles Watson. Loving grandma of Tenley, Christopher, Leilani, Jesse Jr., Haley, Aubree, Johnny, Jarrett and Emma. Loving sister of Ann Henkel. Also survived by many other family members and friends. Mary is preceded in death by her parents and step-son Bobby Lee. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, at Wisconsin Memorial Park (13235 W. Capital Dr. Brookfield) in the Family Center West-North Chapel starting at 11am. A memorial visitation will take place starting at 9am until the time of service. Mary's wishes were that instead of dressing up, please wear your favorite Milwaukee Brewers or sports attire to celebration of life!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020