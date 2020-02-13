|
Mary K. Tappa
New Berlin - (nee Blanck)
Mary found peace and was reunited with her husband Thomas in heaven on February 12, 2020 at age 75. Loving mom of Laura (Colin) Kattner and Rachelle Tappa. Beloved Nana of Ellen, Megan and Sam. Sister of Beverly Rutledge and Daniel (Sandy) Blanck. Sister-in-law of Kathleen Ciardo, Marita Tappa and Patrick (Sharon) Tappa. Mary will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Mary was a beautiful person inside and out who brought joy and comfort to others. She had quick wit and charm about her. She was a mentor and friend to many.
Visitation at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC PARISH, 16000 W. National Ave. New Berlin, WI on Friday, February 21, from 10 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Salvation Army or appreciated.
"Mom, you will always be loved, remembered and missed."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020