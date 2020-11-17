Mary K. Ulschmid
Wauwatosa - Ulschmid, Mary Katherine "Kay" (nee Strong) was born into eternal life on November 15, 2020 at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Gerard "Jerry" Ulschmid.
Dearest mother of Karen (Fred) Rondinelli, Lynn Sanders, Patrice (Bill) Hudson, Michael (Nancy) Ulschmid, Timothy (Susanne) Ulschmid, Susan Ulschmid, Marylee (Charles Probst) Ulschmid and Mary Jo Ulschmid. Beloved grandmother of Travis and Kevin Sanders, Marisa and Natalie Rondinelli, Michelle, Carolyn, Rachel and Jane Hudson, Kate, Ted (fiancé Bristyn Thompson), Ellen, Caden, Avery and Carter Ulschmid, and great-grandmother of Isaac and Zayne Sanders. She is survived by her sister Patricia Hoeft, sisters- and brothers-in-law Thomas (Donna) Ulschmid, Jane Rice, Patricia Jicha, Jean (Ken) Rytter, Margaret (Thomas) Ciurlik, Mary (Dennis) Teiken, Mark (Lynda) Ulschmid, many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Francis and Katherine Strong, brothers-in-law Harold Hoeft, Jack Jicha, Louis Rice and Robert Ulschmid, and son-in-law Gary Sanders.
Kay was born on September 1,1930 in Antigo, Wisconsin. She graduated from Marquette University's School of Nursing in 1952. There she met the love of her life, Jerry, on a blind date on Valentine's Day. They were married for 62 beautiful years. Kay and Jerry enjoyed many wonderful dinners and gatherings with their "Pot Luck" group from Marquette, neighbors and other friends. She fully lived her faith and was an active member of St. Bernard Parish for nearly 60 years. In addition to her nursing career and caring for her family, Kay enjoyed traveling, camping, swimming, taking brisk walks, and volunteering with the Christ Child Society and St. Vincent DePaul. Kay was an excellent cook, baker, gardener, and crafter. She was a gifted seamstress who also loved to knit and crochet. She was immensely proud of her Irish heritage, and was known for her cheerful disposition, kindness and generosity. Kay enjoyed many happy times with dear friends and family at home and at the family cottage in northern Wisconsin.
A private family mass will be held. Visit www.churchandchapel.com
for details on how to view via Zoom. No flowers please; send memorials to St. Bernard Parish, 7474 Harwood Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI, 53213.