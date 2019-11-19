Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
3722 S. 58th St.
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
3722 S. 58th St.
Mary Kaniewski Notice
Mary Kaniewski

(nee Blahowsky) Born to eternal life Nov. 15, 2019, at age 81. Loving wife of John. Beloved mother of Kathleen Kaniewski and Karen (Ned) Price. Cherished grandmother of Drew and Taylor. Dear cousin of Idka (Atty. Andrew) Rajec and Dr. Jan (Sandy) Riecan. Also survived by relatives and friends both here and in Slovakia. Visitation Sat. Nov. 23, 2019 from 9AM until the time of Mass at 10:30AM, all at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 3722 S. 58th St. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
