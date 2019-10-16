|
|
Mary Katherine (nee Yunker) Martinson of South Saint Paul, Minnesota, passed away on October 15, 2019, 4 days short of her 95th birthday. She was born on October 19, 1924 to the late Hazel Leimbek & John Yunker (original last name was Junker they were from German descent). She was married to Martin Martinson for 30 wonderful years, until he passed away in 1984. She was predeceased by her sister Katherine Yunker and 2 brothers John (Mary) & Fred Yunker (Darlene); brother Richard Yunker survives. She has 10 children all survived: Linda Todd, Wesley Todd, Terry Todd, Sue Todd, Patty Ebsch (Dale), Pam Schultz (John), Penny Konczak (Bill), Mary LeVan (Michael), Byrl Todd (Carol), Sandra Fontan (Pablo). Grandchildren Teresa Carloni (Justin), Brenda Owen (Jonathan), George Oberle (Sarah), Rafael Fontan (Kat), Elia Fontan, Thalia Fontan, Matthew Schultz (Mariah), Allison Menzel (Billy), Miranda LeVan, Marissa LeVan. Great Grandchildren Paige, Taylor, and Jack Carloni, Celia, Jayda & Jenna Oberle & Ezri Schultz. Our mother would help anyone whom needed help. She was giving and thoughtful but at the same time tough. She was a wonderful Mother, an awesome Grandmother and Great Grandmother and will truly be missed by all.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019