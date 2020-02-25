|
Mary Katherine Otto
Hartford - Mary Katherine Otto of Hartford, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 72. Mary, was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was born on December 20, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI, to Edgar & Ottilie Oswald. On June 10, 1967, she married Jack Otto. They raised two daughters, Katie & Lisa. Mary loved life, wanted people to always be happy. Most of all, Mary loved her family and friends. She loved spending as much time as possible with them. Mary & Jacks favorite place was being up at their cottage on Post Lake.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Edgar and her mother Ottilie. She is survived by her husband, Jack and their two daughters, Katie Rutkowski (Dave) & Lisa Schmit (Jerry). Her grandchildren Bryan (Miya), Kyle, Hailey & Olivia. Her brothers James (Laurie) Oswald and Anthony (Cathy) Oswald and sister-in laws, Julie Galloway & Karen Borkowitz. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and some great friends.
Visitation is Sunday, March 1, 2020 from Noon to 2 pm at Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, 226 S. Main St., Hartford, WI. Funeral Service to follow at 2 pm. Private Interment at St. Boniface Catholic Church Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Waterford of Hartford for their love & care of Mary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020