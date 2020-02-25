Services
Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home
226 South Main Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-4700
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home
226 South Main Street
Hartford, WI 53027
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home
226 South Main Street
Hartford, WI 53027
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Otto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Katherine Otto


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Katherine Otto Notice
Mary Katherine Otto

Hartford - Mary Katherine Otto of Hartford, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 72. Mary, was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was born on December 20, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI, to Edgar & Ottilie Oswald. On June 10, 1967, she married Jack Otto. They raised two daughters, Katie & Lisa. Mary loved life, wanted people to always be happy. Most of all, Mary loved her family and friends. She loved spending as much time as possible with them. Mary & Jacks favorite place was being up at their cottage on Post Lake.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Edgar and her mother Ottilie. She is survived by her husband, Jack and their two daughters, Katie Rutkowski (Dave) & Lisa Schmit (Jerry). Her grandchildren Bryan (Miya), Kyle, Hailey & Olivia. Her brothers James (Laurie) Oswald and Anthony (Cathy) Oswald and sister-in laws, Julie Galloway & Karen Borkowitz. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and some great friends.

Visitation is Sunday, March 1, 2020 from Noon to 2 pm at Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, 226 S. Main St., Hartford, WI. Funeral Service to follow at 2 pm. Private Interment at St. Boniface Catholic Church Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Waterford of Hartford for their love & care of Mary.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline