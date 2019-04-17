|
Duchin, Mary Kathryn (Nee Kaiser) Mary began training for Heaven's Marathon, Saturday, April 13th, at the age of 79. Her cheering section of friends and family were at her side along the course with her AngelsGrace colleagues. Mary is survived by her husband of 38 years, Michael, her children Deb Logan, Patty Logan-Ott (Bart), Michele Elkin (Steve), grandchildren, Emily and Harrison Ott and Logan and Elijah Elkin, her sister Susan Belk (Bob), her many daughters at MED Management and her 4 legged red headed Izzy. Mary's parents Francis and Olive, her brother John, son, Jeffrey, and array of 4 legged kids were in heaven cheering her on. Mary was a trailblazer. She started MED Management in her basement in the early 80's and grew it in to what is today, a successful business. Mary loved running, completing 3 marathons including the Boston Marathon. When she wasn't running all over Waukesha County she was a voracious reader, finishing an entire book in a weekend. Her very colorful home is surrounded with beautiful gardens and flowers that will soon be in full bloom. Mary never really retired, working part time at MED, volunteering at Lake Area Free Clinic and AngelsGrace Hospice for 10 years. Mary ran the race of her life here on earth. She fought hard. God needed her on his team. In honor of Mary's very colorful life, please join us as we celebrate her on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 , with visitation from 1 PM until the time of memorial service at 3 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha (Hwys J&JJ, 4 blocks South of I-94). Please wear bright colors! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to the HAWS (hawspets.org) or AngelsGrace Hospice (angelsgracehospice.com). To receive obit/directions text 1842754 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019