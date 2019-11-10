Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park
Brookfield, WI
Sussex - (nee John) Of Sussex. Born to Eternal Life on Nov. 9, at the age of 66. Beloved wife for over 32 years to the late Jerry Luckow. Devoted mother to her children, Jennifer and Brent (Jaclyn) Luckow. Adoring grandmother of Alyssa, Emma, and Avery. Loving sister to Pat Ohrmund, and Aunt to Rachel. Further survived by other dear family and friends.

Visitation for Mary Kay will be held Wed. Nov. 13 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Sussex from 4 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 6 PM. Burial will be Thurs. Nov. 14 at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield at 10 AM (Please meet at the Cemetery). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff at Seasons Hospice and the Gables in Germantown for lovingly and compassionately caring for Mary Kay in her final chapter of life.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019
