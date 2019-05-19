Services
Holoubek, Mary L. Found peace May 15, 2019 at the age of 76. Preceded in death by her grandson Andrew J Welsher. Loving wife of 54 years to John V Holoubek. Beloved mother of Michelle (Michael) Degenhardt, Steven (Heather), Angela (Gene) Welsher, and Jason. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, loving aunt, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH (1574 So 76 St West Allis) from 11AM until time of Services at 1PM. Interment at Highland Memorial Park following services. To receive this Obit/directions text 1846338 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
