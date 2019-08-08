|
Meeusen, Mary L. (Nee Larscheidt) Of Waukesha was born to Eternal Life Aug. 6, 2019 at age 89. Mary was a longtime member and "matriarch" of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Waukesha. She was the co-founder of the Metro Flying Club at Timmerman Airport where she was fondly known as Mary Metro. Loving mother of Ronald (Teri), David (Wendy), Richard (Maribeth), Christine, Joseph Meeusen and Sharon (Steve) Kleppe. Cherished grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 17. Further survived by her sister Margaret Fessler, sisters-in-law, Doris, Marie and Dorothy Larscheidt, nieces, nephews, many friends and her beloved church family. Preceded in death by her husband Walter, brothers John, Phillip, Anthony, Louis, George and Robert Larscheidt and sister Dolores Kimminau. Visitation Sat., Aug. 10th from 9 AM until the 11 AM funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 WI-59, Waukesha, WI 53189. Private burial Forest Home Cemetery. Memorials are appreciated to her church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019