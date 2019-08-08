Services
Randle–Dable Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Meeusen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Meeusen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary L. Meeusen Notice
Meeusen, Mary L. (Nee Larscheidt) Of Waukesha was born to Eternal Life Aug. 6, 2019 at age 89. Mary was a longtime member and "matriarch" of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Waukesha. She was the co-founder of the Metro Flying Club at Timmerman Airport where she was fondly known as Mary Metro. Loving mother of Ronald (Teri), David (Wendy), Richard (Maribeth), Christine, Joseph Meeusen and Sharon (Steve) Kleppe. Cherished grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 17. Further survived by her sister Margaret Fessler, sisters-in-law, Doris, Marie and Dorothy Larscheidt, nieces, nephews, many friends and her beloved church family. Preceded in death by her husband Walter, brothers John, Phillip, Anthony, Louis, George and Robert Larscheidt and sister Dolores Kimminau. Visitation Sat., Aug. 10th from 9 AM until the 11 AM funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 WI-59, Waukesha, WI 53189. Private burial Forest Home Cemetery. Memorials are appreciated to her church.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline