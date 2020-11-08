Mary L. Romano
Found peace on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the age of 87. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Romano, Jr., having been united in marriage on September 5, 1955, and married for 56 years. Loving Mother of Anthony, Renee (Thomas) Rieboldt, Joseph, Maria (Mike) Piotter, and Gina (Mark) Gehring. Proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She worked for Target for 26 years, and after her retirement in 1999, spent a number of years as a volunteer at St. Ann's Center in St. Francis and for the Feed the Hungry initiative at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. She loved Hallmark Movies and game shows, especially Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She was a good sport and rooted for the Packers, except when they were playing her Bears. She was a Megabucks and scratch-off enthusiast, never missing an opportunity to spend $5 to get three quick picks and two $1 scratch-offs. She was Mom, Wella, Aunt Mary Lou, Mary and even Miss Mary, but most of all, she was much more to her family and friends than she will ever know.
The Romano children would like to extend a special thank you to the Covid, Palliative and, ultimately, the Hospice staff at St. Luke's Medical Center, for their kindness and gentle care as they assisted in transitioning Mom from her life here on earth to eternal life with our Heavenly Father.
A Mass of Christian Burial, will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 3635 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, St. Francis, WI. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Private interment will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, where Mary was a longtime member, or to the charity of your choice
are appreciated.