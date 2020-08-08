Mary L. RuperMilwaukee - Mary was called Home to the Lord on August 7, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of Raymond Ruper for 71 years. Loving mother of Kathy Bauernschmidt, Greg (Linda) Ruper, Dan (Beth) Ruper and Lori (Tom) Schnitzka. Proud grandmother of Beau (Erica) Plath, Taylor Schnitzka (Cory Komassa) and Candace Schnitzka (Jake Lonkoski), Ctn. Amy Bauernschmidt, USN and Doug Bauernschmidt. Mary will be remembered by other relatives and friends.Mary retired from Blue Cross after 28 years of service. She enjoyed bowling, golf and being a Myrtle Beach snowbird with Ray.Special thank you to the 3rd floor hospice nurses at Community Memorial.The family is honoring Mary's wishes by not having any services.