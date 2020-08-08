1/
Mary L. Ruper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary L. Ruper

Milwaukee - Mary was called Home to the Lord on August 7, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of Raymond Ruper for 71 years. Loving mother of Kathy Bauernschmidt, Greg (Linda) Ruper, Dan (Beth) Ruper and Lori (Tom) Schnitzka. Proud grandmother of Beau (Erica) Plath, Taylor Schnitzka (Cory Komassa) and Candace Schnitzka (Jake Lonkoski), Ctn. Amy Bauernschmidt, USN and Doug Bauernschmidt. Mary will be remembered by other relatives and friends.

Mary retired from Blue Cross after 28 years of service. She enjoyed bowling, golf and being a Myrtle Beach snowbird with Ray.

Special thank you to the 3rd floor hospice nurses at Community Memorial.

The family is honoring Mary's wishes by not having any services.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved