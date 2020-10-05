Mary L. ShannonPassed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at age 102, and was the loving wife of the late John K. Shannon, and mother of her late son, Jackie. Mary was born on March 13, 1918 in Greenland, Michigan, but spent the majority of her life in West Allis, Wisconsin. She is survived by her three adult children, Carol (James) Klancnik, Jean (Chuck) Marohl, and Lonnie (Linda) Shannon, as well as 10 adoring Grandchildren, 24 Great Grandchildren, and 8 Great Great Grandchildren. Mary was a devoted Christian and brought joy and kindness to all around her. She was a voracious reader, meticulous in dress, gracious in virtue, and poured all her love into baking amazing Croatian dishes for her family.Visitation at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH 16000 W. National Ave. New Berlin, WI on Thursday October 8 from 10 AM to 10:45 AM. Mass at 11 AM. Interment at Holy Apostles Catholic Cemetery.