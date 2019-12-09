|
|
Mary L. Standaert
Greenfield - (nee Clendenin) Passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019 at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by Andre (Andy), her husband of 56 years, her parents Harry and Clara Clendenin and her siblings Norma, Peggy, Wilbur, Bert and Ross. She is survived by her daughters Sandy (Mark) Grady, Debby (John) Rhoades and Christy (Tim) Daley, her granddaughters Jessica (Dan) Federico and Megan Grady, her brother Jack (Cindy) Clendenin and her sisters in law Bertha Bredar and Greta Clendenin as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mom was born on Thanksgiving Day on the family farm in southern Illinois. She took great delight in referring to herself as a hillbilly. She followed Dad and his Caterpillar career to live and raise their family in many Midwestern cities, including Milwaukee, and four years in Brussels, Belgium. They spent 24 happy retirement years in Port St. Lucie, FL before returning to the Milwaukee area. She and Dad enjoyed many great adventures on their travels, including epic road trips to 49 of 50 states, missing only Alaska. Coming from an early childhood on a farm without electricity or indoor plumbing, she often expressed amazement at the places she had been and the things she had seen. She devoted her life to her roles as a wife, mother and grandmother, and took her greatest joys in simple things. She was a reader, a walker, a hiker of mountains, a teller of family tales and a dedicated Brewers fan. We were lucky to have her as a mother.
The family would especially like to thank the wonderful and caring staffs of Clement Manor and Vitas Hospice. Your kindness and compassion are deeply appreciated. Visitation on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 6 PM at Fox Point Lutheran Church, 7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Fox Point. Private burial at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. Memorials to the are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019