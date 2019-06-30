Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Thomas, Mary L. (Nee Zambrow) Called home unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 age 68 years. Beloved wife for 29 years of Wally Brackmann. Loving mother of Stephanie (Danny) Dufek, Christa (Jimmy) Grayjek and Veronica (Andy) Allas. Devoted and proud grandma of Megan and Henry. Further survived by her "Furry Baby" Charlie, other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, July 8 at the FUNERAL HOME from 9:30-11 AM, Funeral Service at 11 AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019
