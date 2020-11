Mary L Van BeckMilwaukee - (nee Litke) November 5, 2020. Age 92 years. Mary is survived by her four daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband.Mary was a strong and independent person. She left a lasting impression on everyone that she met. She had a great sense of humor, and a quick wit. She was warmhearted, kind, and generous. Mary is deeply loved and will be missed by many people.