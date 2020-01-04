Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
4217 W Fond Du Lac Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53216
414-442-6912
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
BETHLEHEM EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
N84 W15252 Menomonee Ave
Menomonee Falls, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
BETHLEHEM EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
N84 W15252 Menomonee Ave
Menomonee Falls, WI
Mary L. Wilke

Mary L. Wilke Notice
Mary L. Wilke

Menomonee Falls - (Nee Sauer) Entered Eternal Life on January 3, 2020 at the age of 71 surrounded by her loving family. God blessed Mary with her caring, loving husband of 35 years, Mark. Loving mother of five beautiful children and their spouses: DeAnna (Buddy), John (Lisa), Sherri (Kirk), Shannon (Rob), and Cailyn (Brian) and 11 grandchildren: Tiffany (preceded in death), Andrew, Johnathan, Jack, Josh, Kate, Keira, Cai, Nora, Briella, and Ivy. Proud grandmother of three great-grandchildren: Janiyah, Jayla, and Rhianna. Family has been her main focus and her greatest enjoyment.

Mary grew up in Milwaukee with her parents Elizabeth "Betty" and the late Edward Sauer, two brothers, Bill and the late Ed, and sister Carol. She is also leaving behind in-laws, Ralph and Marilyn "Skeeter" Wilke, five sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law, seven nieces, and eight nephews.

Visitation Saturday, January 11 at BETHLEHEM EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, N84 W15252 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls from 9:00 AM -11:30 AM with funeral services at 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020
