|
|
Mary L. Yarnig-Wassenberg
(nee Matenaer) Found peace on April 16, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Paul for 18 years. Loving mother of Susan (Scott) Trad, Julie (Larry) O'Brien and Amy Yarnig. Cherished grandmother of Aryn (Dustin), Justin (Alyssa), Daniel, Rachel, Brennan and Morgan. Preceded in death by her first husband Raymond Yarnig. Further survived by Paul's daughters Betsy (John) Fuhrmann, Barb (Keith) Cameron, the late Wendy (the late Michael) Sommers, and other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020