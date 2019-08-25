|
Meloy, Mary Lara Mary Lara Meloy passed away April 28, 2019, age 74, from complications of Alzheimer's. Mary was born and raised in Milwaukee, attended Divine Savior High School and UW-Madison. Mary and her husband, Jorge, raised their family in Tehuacan, Mexico. Mary was an activist, a teacher and a lifelong student. She is survived by her husband Jorge and by her children: Teresa (Antonio), Omar, Maryam (Cedric) and Miriam (Elkin) and four grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Michael and Joe (Katie). A celebration of Mary's exuberant life will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 12-4 p.m. at O'Donoghue's Irish Pub in Elm Grove. A brief service will take place at 1:00.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019