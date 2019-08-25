Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Donoghue's Irish Pub
Elm Grove, WI
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
O'Donoghue's Irish Pub
Elm Grove, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Meloy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lara Meloy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lara Meloy Notice
Meloy, Mary Lara Mary Lara Meloy passed away April 28, 2019, age 74, from complications of Alzheimer's. Mary was born and raised in Milwaukee, attended Divine Savior High School and UW-Madison. Mary and her husband, Jorge, raised their family in Tehuacan, Mexico. Mary was an activist, a teacher and a lifelong student. She is survived by her husband Jorge and by her children: Teresa (Antonio), Omar, Maryam (Cedric) and Miriam (Elkin) and four grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Michael and Joe (Katie). A celebration of Mary's exuberant life will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 12-4 p.m. at O'Donoghue's Irish Pub in Elm Grove. A brief service will take place at 1:00.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline