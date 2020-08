Sr. Mary Laura Funk SSNDBorn to Eternal Life August 5, 2020, age 93. Survived by her nieces, nephews, and the SSND community. Preceded in death by her parents Walter and Anna, her sisters, Patricia and Virginia "Ginny" and her brothers Eugene, Robert and Donald. A private Mass will be planned. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.