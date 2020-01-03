|
Mary Lee Gruber
Sussex - (nee Etzel)
Was called home on Jan. 2, 2020. Loving wife of Don for 53 years. Loving mom of Kelly Gruber, Jeff (Chanesta Acker), and David (Beth). Proud grandma of Justin, Aspyn, Tyler, Bella, and Ali. Dear sister of Kathy Parker, Scott (Pat) Etzel, and Jim Etzel and sister-in-law of Dan (Patti) Gruber, Dorene (Rick) Penrod, and Dennis Gruber.
Visitation for Mary will be held Wed. Jan. 8 at St. James Catholic Church, W220 N6588 Town Line Rd., Menomonee Falls from 9:30 AM until 10:45 AM which will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11 AM. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church, the or to the Repairers of the Breach are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020