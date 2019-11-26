|
Sister Mary Lois Bartnicki, RSM
West Allis - Born to Eternal Life November 23, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Preceded in death by her parents Leon and Josephine, brothers John, Rev. Stanley, Alphonse, Steve and Leonard and sisters Leokadia, Sister M. Leone SSND, Genevieve and Alice. Survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives, friends and especially by Douglas, Lisa, Sean, Emily Eyssautier, Tom, Berna Bartnicki, Sister Jodene Zehren, SSSF and the Sisters of Mercy whom she shared her life for 71 years. Memorials to the Sisters of Mercy appreciated.
Visitation Tuesday, December 3 at the Basilica of St. Josaphat-Lower Church from 9:30-10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT-Upper Church (601 W. Lincoln Ave). Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019