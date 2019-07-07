|
|
Anderson, Mary Lou (Nee Nicholson) Reunited with her loving husband and best friend of 60 years William McNaught Anderson on Wednesday July 3, 2019 age 93 years. Loving mother of Todd and Timothy. Proud grandma of Stacy (Bob), Amy (Pedi), Jessica and Willy (Cassandra). Dear sister of Dan Nicholson. Also survived by 9 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather on Thursday, July 11 from 10-11 AM at CUDAHY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5865 South Lake Drive. Memorial Service at 11 AM. Private interment Arlington Park Cemetery. Mary was the former secretary to the city administrator of South Milwaukee. Memorials to her church or appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019