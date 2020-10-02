Mary Lou Ewens
Heaven gained an angel on October 1, 2020 when Mary Lou (Palen) Ewens left us. Born March 13, 1932 in Winona MN; mom lived a full life of 88 years. She attended UW Madison where she received her BS in Occupational therapy & later she received her Masters degree at UW Milwaukee. In her Catholic faith; Mom raised 8 children Kathleen, Carolyn, Michael, Joseph, James, Elisabeth, Julie, and Maureen.
She was super proud grandma to 19 grandchildren and 4 Great grandchildren.
Shorewood was home for many years of raising children until mom moved to Sonoma Ca in the 80's where she cultivated a taste for white wine (with ice!). She returned to Wisconsin in1999 and settled near family in Oak Creek and later Greenfield. As a grandma she shared her love of her dog Dolly, nature, art, hummingbirds and the great outdoors!
A special thanks to caring staff at Layton Terrace and Vitas Hospice for their love and support of mom. Mom's strength, faith, quick wit & smiles will be truly missed but will live on in our hearts. The family will hold a memorial service at a future date. In lieu of flowers; donations to Vitas Hospice in moms name appreciated.