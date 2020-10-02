Mary Lou EwensHeaven gained an angel on October 1, 2020 when Mary Lou (Palen) Ewens left us. Born March 13, 1932 in Winona MN; mom lived a full life of 88 years. She attended UW Madison where she received her BS in Occupational therapy & later she received her Masters degree at UW Milwaukee. In her Catholic faith; Mom raised 8 children Kathleen, Carolyn, Michael, Joseph, James, Elisabeth, Julie, and Maureen.She was super proud grandma to 19 grandchildren and 4 Great grandchildren.Shorewood was home for many years of raising children until mom moved to Sonoma Ca in the 80's where she cultivated a taste for white wine (with ice!). She returned to Wisconsin in1999 and settled near family in Oak Creek and later Greenfield. As a grandma she shared her love of her dog Dolly, nature, art, hummingbirds and the great outdoors!A special thanks to caring staff at Layton Terrace and Vitas Hospice for their love and support of mom. Mom's strength, faith, quick wit & smiles will be truly missed but will live on in our hearts. The family will hold a memorial service at a future date. In lieu of flowers; donations to Vitas Hospice in moms name appreciated.