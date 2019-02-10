|
Fardy, Mary Lou (Nee Byerley) Of Mequon, WI went to Heaven peacefully on February 8, 2019 at age 82. Loving wife of Bill for 60 years. Dear mother of Kari (Jeff) Dunham, Jill (Alex) Stock, Dan (Jeanine) Fardy and Mike (Rachael) Fardy. Proud Nana of MacKenzie, William, Michael, Ava, Erin, Reilly, Gunnar, and Gretchen. Further survived by her beloved sister Betty (Jim) Thompson; brothers Ken Byerley, Karl (Hazel) Byerley; sisters-in-law Jeanne Trewyn, Nancy Fardy and Pat Roberts. Cherished nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Dave and Elsie Byerley, her sister Maxine Funk, brothers Bob Byerley, Bill Byerley and Dave Byerley. Visitation Saturday February 16, 2019 from 10:00AM until 11:45AM at LUMEN CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH (2750 W Mequon Rd., Mequon). Funeral Mass to follow at 12:00Noon. The Fardy family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Newcastle, Home Helpers, and Heartland Hospice for their dedication and compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2019