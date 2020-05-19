Mary Lou GillstromMary Lou Gillstrom (nee Vickers) passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the age of 89 of congestive heart failure.Mary Lou is survived by her 3 daughters, Carrie (Paul) Matteson, Amy (Joe) McCarthy, and Julie (Jim) Bernad. She is further survived by her 6 grandchildren, Sam and Cole (Leah) Matteson, Meg and Evan McCarthy and Jack and Jenna Bernard. Further survived by her sister Betty Jane Ost and sister-in-law Nel Vickers, and many nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years John Edwin (Jack) Gillstrom and her brother James Vickers.Carrie, Amy and Julie would like to give special recognition to Hank Clay, who has been Mary Lou's devoted and loving companion in later years. They had a special bond through music, singing together in a Hartland church choir, and enjoying many outings together. Hand certainly enriched Mary Lou's life, and we are grateful for it.Private Services were held. Burial at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.Memorials appreciated to the Florentine Opera and the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield.