Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Lambert, Mary Lou (Nee Butterbrodt) Given to God on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the age of 76. Loving mother of Lori Viola and Colin Teska. Cherished grandmother of Rebecca and Matthew Teska. Also survived by siblings Carol Ann Chaffee, Nancy O'Neil, William (Georgianna) Butterbrodt, and Robert (Mary Lou) Butterbrodt. Mary Lou loved all animals, particularly Spike and her buddy Big Al. Celebration of Mary Lou's life, Friday, April 26, 2019, 5 PM to 7 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corners. Service at 7:00 PM. We will miss you, Ma. Your love was forever.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
