Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF WAUKESHA
247 Wisconsin Ave
Waukesha, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF WAUKESHA
247 Wisconsin Ave
Waukesha, WI
View Map
Mary Lou Lynner

Mary Lou Lynner

Waukesha - (nee Reineke) Found peace on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the age 83 years. Visitation Friday, February 14, from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd. Waukesha, WI 53188 (on the corner of Hwy J and Hwy JJ, about 4 blocks south of I-94 on Hwy J).

Visitation will also be held on Saturday, February 15 from 10:00 AM -10:45 AM at FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF WAUKESHA, 247 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha. Funeral Service at 11:00AM. Interment to follow Prairie Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.

For full obituary, please visit our website:

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
