Mary Lou Lynner
Waukesha - (nee Reineke) Found peace on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the age 83 years. Visitation Friday, February 14, from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd. Waukesha, WI 53188 (on the corner of Hwy J and Hwy JJ, about 4 blocks south of I-94 on Hwy J).
Visitation will also be held on Saturday, February 15 from 10:00 AM -10:45 AM at FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF WAUKESHA, 247 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha. Funeral Service at 11:00AM. Interment to follow Prairie Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020