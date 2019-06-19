|
McCormick, Mary Lou (nee McCotter) Born on December 18, 1926 and found eternal peace on June 17. Preceded in death by her brothers Larry, Phil and Jack McCotter. Survived by her husband Dick, brother, Tom (Donna) and sister Judy (Don) Laub. Her legacy will be carried on by her children Dan (Joey), Terry (Mary Jo) Jack (Jeanne) and Meg along with 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Family will greet friends on Saturday, June 22 from 9:30 am until 11:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, corner of N. Wildwood and E. Hampton Rd, Whitefish Bay followed by the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Memorials in Mary Lou's name may be made to the Ladies of Charity, PO Box 472, Thiensville, WI 53092.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019