Mary Lou Mehring
Passed away peacefully at Harwood Place Assisted Living in Wauwatosa, WI on Thursday, Nov. 5. The former Mary Louise Port was born in Milwaukee on Sept. 11, 1926 to Theodore Port and Loretta (Kalk) Port. She attended Milwaukee Public Schools, graduating from Washington HS in 1944, and earned a bachelor's degree in home economics from Milwaukee Downer College in 1948. She married Robert Mehring that summer, and together they raised their three daughters in Brookfield. Before the girls were born, Mary Lou worked in the Home Services Department at the Wisconsin Electric Power Co. Once her daughters were all in school, she returned to school herself, completing teacher certification courses at Mount Mary College. She then taught home economics and child development in Milwaukee at Rufus King HS and John Marshall Jr-Sr HS, retiring in 1988. Mary Lou was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Wauwatosa. She was a Girl Scout leader and enjoyed sewing, playing bridge, bowling and golfing with friends. She greatly enjoyed the adventure found in family camping trips to many of our national parks and throughout Europe. She loved the outdoors including gardening, canoeing and cross-country skiing.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents Ted and Loretta, and by her husband Bob. She is survived by her three daughters, Barbara (Barry) Hess, Nancy (Scott) Peterson, and Lori (Stephen) Wyckoff, by five grandchildren, Erika and Dan Hess, Nathan (Amy) and Kyle (Mandy) Peterson, and Nick Wyckoff, by great-granddaughter, Ann, sister Peggy Witte, sister-in-law Ruth Bernat, several nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends. Mary Lou was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be sorely missed.
Thank you to Rhonda and all the staff at Harwood Place Assisted Living and Horizon Hospice for the loving care they showed Mary Lou. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be held at a future time. Condolences can be left on the Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services website. If desired, memorials can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, the Parkinson's Foundation, the American Heart Association
, or the charity of your choice
.