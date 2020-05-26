Mary Lou Olive WahligBrookfield - (Nee Chaltry) Age 84. Sadly, we said goodbye to Mary Lou Olive Wahlig on May 19, 2020. But her love lives in her sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary was a longtime resident of Brookfield, Wisconsin where she and her husband John G. Wahlig raised their four sons: Dave, Brian, John, and Jim. Mary attended Saint Dominic's Church and sang in the choir for many years. She was an active member of the Brookfield Women's Club, and worked part time at Lein/Spiegelhof Market Research Company in Brookfield. Mary and John loved to travel and explored the United States, the Caribbean, and ventured all over Europe. Mary was a talented artist and created countless frame-worthy watercolor paintings. Some of which were inspired by their travel photos. She was a wonderful homemaker who hosted many delicious and memorable family holiday meals. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Lester Chaltry and Lucille Lapinske, as well as her husband John G. Wahlig and her sister Joan Nycz (Danny deceased). She will be lovingly remembered by her brothers Richard (Delores deceased) and Donald (Gerri), sisters Janice (Phil deceased) Long and Jeanette (Bill) Johnson; sons Dave (Mabel), Brian (Jacqui), John (Sue), and Jim (Elsie); grandchildren Jeni Wahlig (Stephanie), Jessica Saben (Nick), Jeff Wahlig, Shaun Wahlig (Jenna), Mattie Connelly (Morgan), Gowri Wahlig, and David Wahlig; great grandchildren Norah, Jack, Paxton, Bodhi, Olivia, and Mackenzie, and her dear friend Gary Coates. No visitation or service at this time.